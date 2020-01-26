Carvers help finish sculpture after artist injured at Snowfest

Things are slowly starting to wind down in Frankenmuth for Zehnder’s Snowfest and despite Mother Nature, the sculptures are still standing.
“There’s still things to see and it’s such a nice mild weather day today, so I think we’ll have nice crowds coming out walking around just kind of enjoying Frankenmuth,” said John Shelton, V.P. of sales and marketing with Zehnder’s.
Snowfest 2020 is coming to a close, but Shelton said this year is going to be memorable.
He said there were two injuries at the start of the event, one of which resulted in a hospital stay.
“Julio from Mexico, he actually fell off his block, hit his head and felt that it was probably in his best interest to go to the hospital, he did stay overnight at the hospital in Saginaw,” Shelton said.
Shelton said he’s since been released and is now doing much better and his team’s sculpture even got finished.
“But what’s really interesting is how the other carvers stepped in and they actually tried to help complete their block for him, so I’m not surprised by that because this tends to be a family reunion for the carvers, a lot of comradery,” Shelton said.
Shelton said an injury is always unfortunate, but witnessing the teams come together like a family is what Snowfest is truly all about.
“Well we’re in the family business, right?” Shelton said. “So why not have a family feel for Snowfest. Although they’re competing there’s a lot of respect for the artwork that they perform.”
