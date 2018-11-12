A criminal case against a former state lawmaker who shot his ex-wife's car in Detroit is starting over after a summer stop at the Michigan Supreme Court.
A judge on Monday granted the prosecutor's request to withdraw from a 2016 plea deal with Virgil Smith. The Supreme Court said prosecutors should have been allowed to withdraw when Judge Lawrence Talon dropped key provisions.
Smith pleaded guilty in 2016 to shooting his ex-wife's Mercedes-Benz. He was sentenced to 10 months in jail and quit his Senate seat.
The original charges have been reinstated: malicious destruction of property, felonious assault, a gun crime and misdemeanor domestic violence.
Smith claimed that he shot Anistia Thomas' car after she tried to attack a woman in his bed.
