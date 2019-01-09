A case of MRSA has been reported at Kearsley High School.
Superintendent Kevin Walworth said the district was notified that a student was diagnosed with the antibiotic resistant staph infection.
The Genesee County Health Department was contacted, and said that as long as the student covered the affected area, they may attend school.
Staph bacteria, including MRSA, are spread by direct skin-to-skin contact, like shaking hands, wrestling, or other direct contact with the skin of an infected person.
Staph can also spread by contact with items that have been touched by an infected person, like towels or shared athletic equipment.
Stopping the spread of staph bacteria can be done by frequent hand washing and not sharing personal items.
As a precaution, Walworth said the custodial staff will do additional cleaning in classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.