A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run back in 2005, and investigators are still trying to figure out who was behind the wheel.
The Flint Township Police Department was called to Bristol Road, near Carmanwood Drive, on Oct. 26, 2005 at around 7:23 p.m.
When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Harold Wamsley Jr. fatally injured.
Witnesses told police that a white, full-sized pick-up truck left the scene. The truck could be a dual rear tire style, had no lettering on the tailgate, and would have had front end damage.
A second vehicle involved in the accident also left the scene. It was described as a passenger car, possibly a SUV.
If you have any knowledge of the incident, call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.
