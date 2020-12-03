The court hearings are proceeding in the case against members and associates of the Wolverine Watchmen who are facing felony charges for an alleged plot to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap elected officials.
A bond hearing for William Null and Michael Null, both 38, was held on Wednesday.
During the hearing, Antrim County 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka reduced bond for each defendant to $250,000, 10 percent surety.
The two defendants are expected to make bond on Thursday, Dec. 3, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
The Null brothers have both been charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Along with the expected release of the Null brothers, defendants Paul Bellar, Peter Musico, and Shawn Fix have made bond and have been released from custody.
All other defendants remain in custody.
Extradition efforts continue for 52-year-old Brian Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. He is scheduled for an extradition hearing in Wisconsin on Dec. 15.
Once he is returned to Michigan, he will be arraigned in Antrim County 86th District Court on a felony charge of material support of an act of terrorism.
The Attorney General’s Office has charged eight men in connection to the plot. Additional men are facing federal charges.
