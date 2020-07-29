The coronavirus pandemic is fueling another public health crisis in our nation.
Local leaders are reporting an increase in domestic violence cases in at least one Mid-Michigan city.
Experts are urging victims to speak up now that the state’s lockdown order has been lifted.
“We’ve seen a huge increase in that area,” said CEO of the YWCA of Greater Flint Michelle Rosynsky.
Rosynsky said the number of domestic abuse cases in the city has gone up exponentially. She said their organization has seen a 40 percent increase in the number of counseling sessions and over 100 percent increase in advocacy services and court support.
Rosynsky said the sharp increase came after certain restrictions surrounding COVID-19 were lifted.
“When we had the stay at home order in place, victims were at home with their perpetrators in a lot of situations. In a lot of cases that was happening ad they were scared to call,” Rosynsky said.
Rosynsky said she is encouraging people in the community to speak out on the issue. She wants to help people identify signs of domestic abuse so that her organization can provide services and resources to the victims.
“To look out for their neighbors and friends, and to not be afraid to ask questions; and you know, and say are you ok? Are you in a safe situation? You know I’ve noticed this, and then to share the resources. To share that there is the YWCA and that we do provide support for domestic violence and sexual assault victims,” Rosynsky said.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can find help through the National Domestic Hotline at 800-799-7233.
