The Caseville County Park Bathing Beach is back open after being closed due to high levels of E. coli.
The water samples tested at the beach exceeded acceptable levels of E. coli earlier this week, causing the beach to shut down.
The beach was resampled on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and allowed to reopen on Aug. 27.
