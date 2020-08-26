The Caseville County Park Bathing Beach is closed due to high levels of E. coli.
The water samples tested at the beach exceeded acceptable levels of E. coli, the Huron County Health Department said.
The beach will be resampled on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and the results will be announced on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.