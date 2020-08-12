Caseville County Park Bathing Beach is back open after being closed due to E. Coli.
The Huron County Health Department said the samples collected recently exceeded the acceptable amount of E. Coli. The beach was closed on Aug. 12.
The health department announced the beach was back open on Aug. 13.
