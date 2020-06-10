Caseville County Park Bathing Beach is currently closed after exceeding acceptable levels of E. coli.
Tip MacGuire, the environmental health director for the Huron County Health Department, made the announcement on June 10.
A composite sample of the three samples collected in three to six feet of water cannot exceed 300 E. coli.
If you have any questions, please contact MacGuire at (989) 269-3329
