The Caseville County Park bathing beach is closed after samples were collected to test the water for E. coli.
Three samples were collected by the Huron County Health Department in three to six feet of water. The water cannot exceed more that 300 E. coli colonies per 100 ml of water. The beach had more than 400 E. coli colonies in the samples.
TV5 will update once the beach reopens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.