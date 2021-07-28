The Caseville County Park bathing beach is back open after being closed due to E. coli levels.
The beach was closed earlier this week after water samples showed more than 400 E. coli colonies per 100 ml of water. For safe body contact, water samples cannot exceed more than 300 E. coli colonies per 100 ml of water.
The Huron County Health Department conducted more sampling and the beach was reopened on Thursday, July 29.
