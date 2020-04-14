The City of Caseville is a small town.
While it plays host to big events like Rib fest and the World-Famous Cheeseburger Festival, the town’s high school only has 79 students according to the MHSAA.
The school and community banded together Tuesday as they surprised the 18 members of the senior class of 20202 by putting up banners of each of them.
“Yes, it was pretty surprising seeing that, senior Jacob Kennedy said. “I thought it was a pretty great thing to see that they are out there supporting us for what we have to go through now.”
“Our small community seems to get together with things like this and try to put it together to make it the best we can,” Caseville City Councilman Todd Talaski said.
The gestor is in response to having their senior year cut short by COVID-19. All school activities have been canceled including sports and the prom.
“I was really looking forward to it because last year I went but didn’t have anybody to go with,” Kennedy said. “Then this year I had a girlfriend and I was really looking forward to going with her but now it is canceled. So, it is pretty disappointing.”
Jacob says the one thing that he and his classmates want to do once the crisis is over is going fishing.
