A 63-year-old Caseville man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
Fredrick Lee Venturino was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, the Michigan State Police said. The investigation began after police said they learned Venturino was viewing child sexually abusive materials on the internet.
After a search warrant was conducted at his house, Venturino was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned on Feb. 11.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it here.
