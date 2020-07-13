A 45-year-old Caseville man has been arrested for a home invasion that happened over the weekend.
Deputies from the Huron County Sheriff's Office responded to the home on Huron Street in Caseville about 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.
A 41-year-old woman who lives at the home told deputies a former male acquaintance had just entered her home through a window and then left, the sheriff's office said.
Cell phone history showed the suspect, Craig Naert, started contacting the woman via text and phone during the prior afternoon, the sheriff's office said, adding some of the contact referred to physical harm.
Deputies searched the area and Naert's home, but he was not there. Naert was later found on foot in Caseville during the 9 a.m. hour by a Michigan State Police trooper, the sheriff's office said.
Naert was arrested and lodged in the Huron County Jail.
He was arraigned on Monday, July 13 for third-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking.
