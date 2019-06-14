A 33-year-old man from Caseville died Thursday as a result of injuries he received in a crash in Colfax Township.
Huron County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash at the southwest corner of M-53 and M-142 for the single vehicle crash.
According to sheriff officials Francis P. Konke was found unresponsive in his 2001 Lincoln Continental after driving through a fenced off driveway and into a building.
The vehicle came to a stop after driving between the building and a guardrail, hitting an air conditioner, transformer and finally a door.
Emergency personnel tried unsuccessfully to revive Konke, who died later at the hospital.
The crash is under investigation, but the sheriff is reporting that a medical emergency may have led to the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause.
