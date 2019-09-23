Cash, electronics and nutritional supplements taken during a medical office break-in in Marion have been recovered.
Michigan State Police said they were called to the office on Sept. 20 for reports of a breaking and entering.
During the investigation two men and a third juvenile were arrested. The juvenile was turned over to his parents, according to troopers.
All stolen property has been accounted for, MSP reported.
No names have been released.
