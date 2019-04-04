Officers are asking for the public’s help as they try to find the suspect behind a homicide.
Danyese Laclair, 32, was abducted from her red Chevrolet Cavalier on Monday evening, April 24, 2000.
Her vehicle was left running at the Manor Drive Post Office, just east of Burton City Hall.
Laclair was found shot to death the next morning at 11:30 a.m. near Center Road, south of Bristol Road.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
