Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County needs your help in solving the murder of a man.
On Saturday, March 14 at about 3 p.m., 29-year-old Iesshaun Kealohapoule was found shot to death inside a vehicle.
The vehicle was found at East Baker and Alexander streets on Flint’s north side.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 1 (810) 422-JAIL.
