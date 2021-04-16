Marquan “Boomp” Ford
Crime Stoppers is hoping you can help them solve the homicide of a 34-year-old man.

On March 31, police were sent to the 4000 block of Milbourne Avenue for reports of a shooting. Marquan “Boomp” Ford was shot multiple times while driving a vehicle on Flint’s north side.

He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

While the investigation continues, anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Keith Bieganski at 810-701-0364. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

