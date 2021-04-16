Crime Stoppers is hoping you can help them solve the homicide of a 34-year-old man.
On March 31, police were sent to the 4000 block of Milbourne Avenue for reports of a shooting. Marquan “Boomp” Ford was shot multiple times while driving a vehicle on Flint’s north side.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
While the investigation continues, anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Keith Bieganski at 810-701-0364. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.