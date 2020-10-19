A cash reward up to $2,000 is being offered after someone broke into multiple Consumers Energy vehicles and trailers and stole tools and equipment.
Crime Stoppers said on Sept. 22 between 3:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. someone broke into the vehicles and trailers that were in Beaverton.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored extended cab truck with a large white utility/contractor box in the rear of the bed. The large box has two doors on the rear of it and the tailgate is off.
If you have any information, you can call 1-800-422-JAIL, or use the P3 mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.