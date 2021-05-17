Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for a man considered armed and dangerous suspected to be in the area of Flint and Saginaw.
Maurice Deontay Goines, 40, is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He is also known as Las, Lassie and goes by the alias Glenn Franklin Jackson.
Goines has multiple felony warrants including home invasion in the 1st degree, conspiracy to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics and failure to appear for aggravated assault. He also has a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for DUI.
If anyone has any information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
