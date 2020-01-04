Image: Crime Stoppers people of interest in Consumers Energy break in
Source: Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward to help identify two people.

Crime Stoppers said two people broke into the Consumers Energy located at 3201 E. Court St. in Flint.

According to officials, the crime happened on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at about 9:45 p.m.

If you have any information or can identify these two, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.