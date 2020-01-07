A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for help locating a fugitive.
Crime Stoppers of Saginaw County is looking for Hannah Lynn Roesner.
Officials said that Roesner was placed on two years’ probation with participation in the Saginaw County Drug Court Program.
She was serving for one count of stolen property-receiving and concealing-motor vehicle with a maximum penalty of five years’ prison, according to Crime Stoppers.
On December 30, 2019, Roesner but her Michigan Department of Corrections tether off and absconded probation.
Officials said a warrant was issued for her arrest.
If you have any information that will lead to the location and arrest of Roesner, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
