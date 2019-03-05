Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for help identifying a deceased woman.
Police located the unidentified woman's body on May 9, 2006 in the 3100 block of S. Dort Highway, just north of Atherton Road.
Her body was in a wooded area that appeared to be used as a homeless campsite, Crime Stoppers said.
The woman was described as a middle-aged white woman, 5'5" and 130 pounds.
She had dark hair that was graying.
The woman did not have any identifying features like tattoos, surgical scars or bone abnormalities.
She was wearing several layers of clothing including a black and yellow Pittsburgh Steelers jacket, a yellow Phat Farm T-shirt, black sweatpants and gray socks, Crime Stoppers said.
Her cause of death is undeterminable.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
