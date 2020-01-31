Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that can help identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering case.
The Shop & Go Mini Mart on W. Pierson Road in Flint was broken into on Jan. 1 about 3:40 a.m.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
