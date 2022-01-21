Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward for help in identifying persons of interest in a shooting.
The shooting happened in a crowd of people during a Juneteenth celebration at the Flat Lot in downtown Flint on June 20 about 1 a.m. Two people were injured during the incident.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for help in identifying the persons of interest and their vehicles which include a black GMC Terrain, possibly 2015, and a black GMC Yukon, possibly 2005.
Anyone with more information on this crime that can help investigators can send an anonymous tip at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.