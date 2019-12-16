The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team in Saginaw is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to locate two fugitives.
Laura Jo Schempf, 45, is 5’5” and 145 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to officials. She is known to be in the Saginaw and Bay City area.
Norris Renard Jordan, 54, is 6’1” and 180 pounds. Officials said he has gray hair and brown eyes.
Officials said Jordan is wanted for dangerous drugs and was last seen in the Saginaw and Bay City area.
Officials believe Schempf and Jordan are together.
