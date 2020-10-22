Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest after scrap metal was found tied to cornstalks meant to feed cattle in Bay County.
Pieces of aluminum metal were found affixed to the cornstalks in several different fields, Crime Stoppers said.
When the silage chopper struck the metal, it caused the aluminum to be ground up into small pieces and mixed into the feed.
More than 1,000 acres of silage had to be discarded.
The farmer estimates he lost between $500,000 to $800,000 in feed.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the farmer has about 3,000 to 4,000 head of cattle, and if they had eaten the corn with the metal shavings, they would have been severely injured, or possibly died. But Cunningham stressed the metal was discovered before it was fed to the animals.
If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
