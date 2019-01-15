Police are searching for a wanted fugitive who has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.
Detorian Dawayne Jenkins has a warrant for an active assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and felonious assault discharge of a firearm at a vehicle.
The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team in Saginaw is seeking help locating Jenkins.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 1-800-422-5245.
