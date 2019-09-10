Officials are offering a cash reward in the unsolved homicide of a Michigan man.
Aaron Brown, 24, was killed while sleeping in the backseat of a friend’s car while traveling home.
On Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 4 a.m. Brown and his friends were heading home from an evening out.
Officials said an unidentified smaller vehicle drove up next to their silver impala and began shooting at them.
The two vehicles were heading north on Howard Ave. between Pingree Ave. and Lapeer Rd. in Flint.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
If you have information or would like to leave a tip anonymously, contact 800-422-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.