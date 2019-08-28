Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run.
Helen Booth, 91, was struck and killed by a vehicle about 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Helen was walking inside the South Valley Estates Park near the mailboxes on South Valley Drive near Elms Road in Flint Township when she was struck.
The driver fled the scene.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
