A cash reward of $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of a murdered Saginaw County man.
On October 26, 1991, 29-year-old James Joseph Vogelaar Sr. was found dead in his home that had been set on fire.
Officials said the home is located on the 11,000 block of S. Turner Rd. in St. Charles Township in Saginaw County.
Investigators ruled his death as a homicide and feel the house was set on fire to hide the evidence of the murder.
If you have any information please call 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.