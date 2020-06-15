Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide.
DeMarcus Tywan Allen, 29, was shot on Wednesday, May 6.
He was found in critical condition outside a home in the 2500 block of Tyrone Street in Flint, Crime Stoppers said.
Allen later died from his injuries on June 13.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
