Do you know who killed David Walker?
Walker was killed on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2005 in Flint.
He was working as a clerk at J.J.'s Market at 1720 E. Carpenter Road near Dort Highway when he was shot to death behind the checkout counter, Crime Stoppers said.
Robbery did not appear to be a motive, Crime Stoppers said.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
