Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide.
Andrea Brown, 46, of Flint, was brutally assaulted on Saturday, Aug. 22 on Orchard Lane near the Orachard Lane Apartment Complex in Flint.
The attack left Brown in the hospital for months.
Brown died as a result of his injuries on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Gennesse County is asking anyone who has any information to call the tip line at 1-800-422-5245.
