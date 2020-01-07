A family is searching for answers after their loved one was murdered in 2016.
Investigators said Darrel Volway was found shot to death in the backyard of his Bridgeport Township home on May 25, 2016.
Family members can’t understand who would want their beloved father dead. They are asking the public for assistance to catch his killer.
“It’s hard. You go through holidays and there’s been weddings and births and his daughter graduated. It’s hard,” said Kelly Volway, Darrel’s sister.
Darrel was found dead outside his home on Olive St. The Saginaw County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.
“I was working. I get a phone call and one was my nephew telling me that they found my brother unconscious, at that point, I didn’t know. When I got home my house was already being taped off,” Volway said.
After three and a half years no one has been criminally charged with Darrel’s death.
“It’s just hard not knowing who did this and why,” Volway said.
TV5 contacted the Michigan State Police which is the lead agency on the investigation. They said they are waiting on lab results to come back. The results will dictate where the investigation goes next.
Volway is holding out hope that someone will face justice for her brother’s death.
“It’s closure. It doesn’t heal the heart but its closure. You’ll know who did it and why they did it. It won’t make the pain any better or any less, but it’s closure,” Volway said.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you know anything call 1-800-422-JAIL.
