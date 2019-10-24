Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a woman's murder.
Wanda Garner, 26, and two other people were driving around Saginaw Street and Avenue A on Flint's north side when gunshots were fired at them, Crime Stoppers said.
That happened about 2:30 a.m. on July 21.
The gunshots came from a burgundy Mercury Milan, Crime Stoppers said.
The Milan crashed into the vehicle Garner was in and then hit a Ford Escape head on, Crime Stoppers said.
Garner was killed from a gunshot wound.
One suspect from the Milan was taken into custody, but two others are still at large.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
