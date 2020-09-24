Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an assault case.
A 46-year-old man was assaulted about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.
The incident happened on Orchard Lane near the Orchard Lane Apartment Complex in Flint, Crime Stoppers said.
The victim survived the assault, but remains in critical condition.
If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
