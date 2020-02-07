Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted sex offender.
Michael James Rabitaille, 56, is wanted for failing to comply with reporting duties as a tier three registered sex offender.
Rabitaille was convicted on Feb. 17, 1987 for rape and abuse of a child.
He uses the aliases David Alexander, Michael Rabitalle, Michael Robitaille, Michael Robitalille, Crime Stoppers said.
He is 5'9" and weighs 195 pounds.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
