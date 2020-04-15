Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Hames Wilson.
Wilson is a 33-year-old man who is 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds.
Crime Stoppers said Wilson has felony warrants for armed robbery, home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm, and federal probation absconder.
Wilson is considered armed and dangerous.
Officials believe he is in the Flint area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245.
