A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of four stabbing suspects in Oakland County.
According to deputies, they located a victim laying on the sidewalk with obvious puncture wounds on his arms.
The incident happened at a 7-11 store located in the City of Pontiac.
The victim told deputies that he encountered three unknown Hispanic males and one of them stabbed him.
Deputies said he also identified a Hispanic female at the scene. He said he mistakenly picked up her phone, thinking it was his, and put it into his pocket.
According to deputies, the victim told them that the female kicked him in the head while he was on the ground. The other suspects took the victim’s car keys and threw them in the parking lot.
The victim said he does not know what provoked the incident.
The victim turned the cell phone over to deputies.
Deputies located photos in the cover of a possible Hispanic female with an unknown male. The female is believed to be the suspect.
According to deputies, the suspects were possibly driving a silver or gray Pontiac Grand Prix, or a white pick-up truck. They said one of the windows could have been broken during the assault.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
