Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects.
The two men are accused of assaulting and shooting an elderly man at the Shop-n-Go Mini Mart on the corner of W. Pierson Road and Fleming Road on Flint's north side. It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.
The victim survived the attack, Crime Stoppers said.
If you can identify the suspects you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
