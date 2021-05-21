Cash reward offered for information on B&E at pizza restaurant

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering at a pizza restaurant.
Funky Dogs Pizza, located in the 8300 block of S. State Road in Goodrich, was broken into and robbed between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2020.
Three people entered the building through the back door, Crime Stoppers said, adding they wore hoods and masks.
Police believe one or all of the suspects either work or have worked at the business due to them knowing exactly where to locate the cashbox/safe and where the cameras were to avoid positive identification, Crime Stoppers said.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
