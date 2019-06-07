A cash reward of $2,500 is being offered for information on a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
Just after midnight on Thursday, June 6, two men were killed, and two women were injured in a hit-and-run incident.
The incident happened in the 2800 block of S. Dort Highway on Flint’s southeast side.
Police believe the vehicle involved is a red 2006 Chevy Equinox.
The vehicle will likely have front end damage and potentially damage throughout the body.
Videos, photos, and audio can be submitted anonymously on the Crime Stoppers P3Tips mobile app or crimestoppersofflint.com.
You can also submit your tips by calling 800-422-5245.
