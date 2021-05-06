Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.
Alejandro Aguilar Ortiz, 23, is wanted for absconding custody/cutting off a tether, narcotics, and firearm violations. He is 5’5” and 250 pounds.
Ortiz has known gang affiliations and has been on Flint’s most wanted list in the past, Crime Stoppers said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
