Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 each for information leading to the arrest of two men considered armed and dangerous.
Dominique Fraley, 21, and 20-year-old Tyler Lutze have felony warrants for first-degree home invasion, assault, unarmed robbery, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, and tampering with electronic communication.
Fraley is 6' and 220 pounds.
Lutze is 5'7" and 170 pounds.
They are believed to be in the Genesee County area.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.