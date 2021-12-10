Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a missing man.
Don Juan Jackson was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2018 in the 200 block of Taylor Street in Flint.
About two weeks later, his vehicle was found burned near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue.
Jackson lived in the Beecher area at the time of his disappearance and was 38-years-old. He was 5’7” and 175 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
