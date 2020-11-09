Quinn Hendrix
Source: Crime Stoppers

Have you seen Quinn Dante Hendrix?

The 45-year-old was last seen in Flint on Sunday, Aug. 23.

He was wearing camouflage shorts, a light blue T-shirt, and black shoes.

He is 5'8" and 160 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on his whereabouts. If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

