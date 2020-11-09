Have you seen Quinn Dante Hendrix?
The 45-year-old was last seen in Flint on Sunday, Aug. 23.
He was wearing camouflage shorts, a light blue T-shirt, and black shoes.
He is 5'8" and 160 pounds.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on his whereabouts. If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.
