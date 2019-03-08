Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking the public for help with information on who killed Patrick West and they're offering a reward.
Patrick West, 25, was shot on December 23, 1971, during an Armed Robbery at the 7-11 store on Western Rd. on the northeast side of Flint.
West died on Mar. 7 from complications caused by his injuries.
West was a decorated Vietnam veteran.
Witnesses described seeing two black males leaving the scene in a blue fastback-style vehicle.
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
